UAE's Fujairah says fire breaks out at petroleum complex after Iranian drone attack
Other countries
- 04 May, 2026
- 23:00
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah said on Monday that a fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following what they described as a drone attack originating from Iran, Report informs via Reuters.
Civil defence teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze, Fujairah Media office said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Iran.
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