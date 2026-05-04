Authorities in the United ​Arab Emirates' Fujairah ‌said on Monday that a ​fire broke ​out at the ⁠Fujairah Oil ​Industry Zone following ​what they described as a drone ​attack originating ​from Iran, Report informs via Reuters.

Civil defence teams ‌were ⁠deployed immediately to contain the blaze, Fujairah ​Media ​office ⁠said in a statement.

There ​was no ​immediate ⁠comment from Iran.