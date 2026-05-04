Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    UAE's Fujairah says fire breaks out at petroleum complex after Iranian drone attack

    Other countries
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 23:00
    UAE's Fujairah says fire breaks out at petroleum complex after Iranian drone attack

    Authorities in the United ​Arab Emirates' Fujairah ‌said on Monday that a ​fire broke ​out at the ⁠Fujairah Oil ​Industry Zone following ​what they described as a drone ​attack originating ​from Iran, Report informs via Reuters.

    Civil defence teams ‌were ⁠deployed immediately to contain the blaze, Fujairah ​Media ​office ⁠said in a statement.

    There ​was no ​immediate ⁠comment from Iran.

    UAE's Fujairah says fire breaks out at petroleum complex after Iranian drone attack
    UAE's Fujairah says fire breaks out at petroleum complex after Iranian drone attack

    UAE Iran's attacks Escalation in Middle East
    Photo
    Fuceyrada PUA ilə hücumdan sonra neft obyektində yanğın baş verib
    Photo
    В Фуджайре произошел пожар на нефтяном объекте после атаки беспилотника

    Latest News

    00:03

    Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

    Foreign policy
    23:57

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    23:49

    Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    23:38

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    23:35

    Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

    Foreign policy
    23:30

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    23:27

    Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

    Region
    23:16

    Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

    Other countries
    All News Feed