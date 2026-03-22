Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    UAE air defenses intercept missiles and drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 15:57
    UAE air defenses intercept missiles and drones launched from Iran

    Air defense systems in the United Arab Emirates intercepted four ballistic missiles and 25 drones launched from Iran on March 22, the country's Defense Ministry said.

    According to Report, the ministry said in a daily statement published on X that its air defenses have intercepted 345 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,773 drones since the escalation began.

    The ministry said eight people have been killed in attacks since the start of the conflict, including two members of the UAE armed forces and six civilians. The victims include citizens of Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Palestine.

    The number of injured has reached 160, including people from nearly 30 countries. No Russian citizens were among the casualties.

    Officials added that no new deaths or injuries were recorded over the past 24 hours.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Ballistic missiles air defense systems
    ПВО ОАЭ перехватила 4 ракеты и 25 беспилотников, запущенных из Ирана

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