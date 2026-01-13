Two oil tankers hit by drones near CPC terminal, sources say

Two Greek-managed oil tankers were hit by drones on Tuesday near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, which handles around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports, six sources said, Report informs via Reuters.

One of the tankers, the Delta Harmony, is managed by Greece's Delta Tankers, LSEG data showed, and according to the sources was expected to load oil from Tengizchevroil.

The other, Matilda, is managed by Greece's Thenamaris and was expected to load oil from Karachaganak, the sources added.

A Thenamaris official confirmed that Matilda was hit by two drones while waiting in ballast condition 30 miles off CPC.

"There were no injuries and the ship suffered minor damage to deck structures according to an initial assessment, which is fully repairable. The ship, seaworthy as it is, is now sailing away from the area," the company official said.

Two sources in maritime security said that a fire reportedly broke out on board and was quickly extinguished.

CPC declined to comment on the attack.

The CPC pipeline ships oil to the Black Sea's Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal, close to Novorossiisk in the south of Russia.