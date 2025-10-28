Two killed in underground explosion at Australian silver mine

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Two workers were killed and another injured in an explosion at the recently reopened Polymetals Resources-owned Endeavor silver, zinc and lead mine in Australia on Tuesday, forcing the temporary suspension of operations, Report informs via Reuters.

    Emergency services were called to the remote mining town of Cobar in the state of New South Wales, some 700 km (435 miles) northwest of Sydney, after a critical workplace incident, Australian authorities said.

    Police said it believed a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s died, while a second woman in her 20s was flown to the hospital for minor injuries and shock. They have not been formally identified.

    Polymetals Executive Chairman Dave Sproule said he was "shocked and saddened by the tragic incident".

    "The site emergency response team has been activated, and we are working with all relevant authorities. Mining operations have been temporarily suspended," Sproule said in a statement.

    Polymetals on Tuesday requested a two-day trading halt on its shares.

    The company did not specify what caused the explosion.

    The mine had operated since 1982 but was closed for maintenance in 2020. Polymetals bought the site in 2023 and restarted mining operations this year, according to the company's website.

    New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said that although mining safety has greatly improved, the deaths show that the sector must never stop being vigilant about worker safety.

    "This is a heartbreaking day for the Cobar community and will be felt across the entire mining industry," Minns said in a statement.

    Avstraliyada mədəndə partlayış olub, iki nəfər ölüb
    В Австралии из-за взрыва в шахте погибли два человека

