Two female skydivers killed in mid-air collision in California

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Two female skydivers have died following a mid-air collision in the city of Lake Elsinore, California.

According to Report, citing NBC, the incident occurred at around 11:45 a.m. local time on November 6 above the Skydive Elsinore centre.

According to the center, the experienced skydivers, both holding the required licences, collided at an altitude of approximately 45 metres. Their parachutes became entangled, and both sustained serious injuries in the fall.

They were taken to a medical center in the city of Wildomar, where they later died. Their identities have not yet been released.

Both women had traveled to the area to take part in an organized skydiving event.

Skydive Elsinore said there were no indications of equipment malfunction. The center is cooperating with local authorities.