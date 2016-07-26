Two armed men taking hostages in church in France neutralized - UPDATED

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ French police "neutralized" two men armed with blades who had taken several people hostage in a church in northern France on Tuesday, the police said.

A police source said that a priest has been killed in an attack by two armed men at his church near Rouen. French media reported the attackers cut the throat of the priest.

French President Francois Hollande was on his way to the site of the attack.

It was not immediately clear if the assailants were killed or taken alive in the police operation that ended the assault.

***13:21

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two men armed with knives took several people hostage in a church in a town in France's northern Normandy region on Tuesday, a police source said.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, the source said between four and six people were being held by the assailants in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray.

According to local media, two madmen have kidnapped the priest, two nuns and several worshipers.

RTL correspondent reported from the scene via Twitter "many shots heard" and "several injured".