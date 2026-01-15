Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona due to bomb threat

A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at El Prat Airport in Barcelona due to a bomb threat, Report informs referring to Catalunya Radio, citing sources.

After inspecting the aircraft, security forces ruled out the presence of explosive devices.

The flight in question was flight TK1853, en route from Istanbul to Barcelona. The aircraft arrived at Josep Tarradellas Airport around 11:00 AM (GMT+1). There were 148 passengers and seven crew members on board.

The plane was diverted to an isolated area near the Iberia hangar, where the passengers were disembarked.

Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting passenger screenings and continuing to assess the situation.