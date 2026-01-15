Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona due to bomb threat

    A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at El Prat Airport in Barcelona due to a bomb threat, Report informs referring to Catalunya Radio, citing sources.

    After inspecting the aircraft, security forces ruled out the presence of explosive devices.

    The flight in question was flight TK1853, en route from Istanbul to Barcelona. The aircraft arrived at Josep Tarradellas Airport around 11:00 AM (GMT+1). There were 148 passengers and seven crew members on board.

    The plane was diverted to an isolated area near the Iberia hangar, where the passengers were disembarked.

    Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting passenger screenings and continuing to assess the situation.

    "Turkish Airlines"in təyyarəsi Barselonada təcili eniş edib
    Самолет Turkish Airlines экстренно сел в Барселоне из-за угрозы взрыва

