Turkey to build the biggest mosque in Balkans

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The biggest mosque in the Balkans will be built in Albania. Report informs referring to Anadolu agency Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs will finance the building of mosque.

The complex will be 10,000 meters square and accommodate 4,500 people. According to Turkish officials, the mosque will be "present from Turkey to Albanian brothers."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Albanian President Bujar Nishani, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Turkey’s top cleric Mehmet Gormez and Albanian Muslim community leader Skender Brucaj will inaugurate the construction work of the mosque on Wednesday.