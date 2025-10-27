Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Trump won't run for US vice president in 2028

    Other countries
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 11:50
    US President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of running for the office of Vice President of the United States in the 2028 election.

    According to Report, he made the remark aboard his presidential plane en route to Japan, saying: "It's too cute."

    Earlier, some of Trump's supporters had suggested he run as Vice President in 2028 while someone else would run for President from the Republican Party-so that if they won and the President stepped down, Trump could assume the top office.

    Tramp 2028-ci ildə ABŞ vitse-prezidenti vəzifəsinə namizədliyini irəli sürməyəcək
    Трамп не будет баллотироваться на пост вице-президента США в 2028 году

