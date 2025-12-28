Bayraktar KIZILELMA fighter drone completes successful test flight
- 28 December, 2025
- 17:00
Two Turkish Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned fighter aircraft have successfully completed a test flight.
Report informs via Turkish media that the aircraft carried out autonomous close-formation flight tests in Chorlu, accompanied by the PT3 and PT5 prototype units.
The test marked a first in global aviation history, with fighter-class strike unmanned aerial vehicles independently coordinating maneuvers in close formation without pilot involvement.
