    Region
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 17:00
    Bayraktar KIZILELMA fighter drone completes successful test flight

    Two Turkish Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned fighter aircraft have successfully completed a test flight.

    Report informs via Turkish media that the aircraft carried out autonomous close-formation flight tests in Chorlu, accompanied by the PT3 and PT5 prototype units.

    The test marked a first in global aviation history, with fighter-class strike unmanned aerial vehicles independently coordinating maneuvers in close formation without pilot involvement.

