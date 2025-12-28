Winterstorm leaves over 160,000 households without power in Finland

A severe snowstorm in Finland has left more than 160,000 households without electricity.

According to Report, referring to Sweden Herald, the storm also caused two aircraft to veer off runways, carrying over 150 people in total.

"Rescue services confirmed that a passenger plane with around 150 people on board, as well as a smaller aircraft with fewer than ten passengers, were blown off the runway by strong winds and ended up in a snowbank," the information said. No injuries were reported. Air traffic from Kittilä, Rovaniemi, and Ivalo has been temporarily suspended.

The winter storm, named Hannes in Finland, brought winds reaching 25 m/s along the western coast and left thousands of households without electricity. According to the Finnish Energy Industry Association, significant areas of western Finland were affected.