Oil prices remain unchanged amid hopes for US-Iran deal

Oil prices remained nearly unchanged in Asian trading on Wednesday after falling nearly 2% in the previous session, as signs of progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks eased concerns about supply disruptions and reduced risk premiums, Report informs referring to trading data.

Brent crude futures for April rose 0.1% to $67.51 per barrel, while WTI futures also rose 0.1% to $62.40 per barrel.

Following talks in Geneva, Washington and Tehran reached an understanding on key guiding principles during talks on Tuesday, raising expectations of a potential deal that may ultimately lead to the supply of more Iranian oil to global markets.