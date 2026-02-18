Oil prices remain unchanged amid hopes for US-Iran deal

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    18 February, 2026
    Oil prices remained nearly unchanged in Asian trading on Wednesday after falling nearly 2% in the previous session, as signs of progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks eased concerns about supply disruptions and reduced risk premiums, Report informs referring to trading data.

    Brent crude futures for April rose 0.1% to $67.51 per barrel, while WTI futures also rose 0.1% to $62.40 per barrel.

    Following talks in Geneva, Washington and Tehran reached an understanding on key guiding principles during talks on Tuesday, raising expectations of a potential deal that may ultimately lead to the supply of more Iranian oil to global markets.

    Цены на нефть не изменились на фоне надежд на сделку США и Ирана

