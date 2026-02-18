Oil prices remain unchanged amid hopes for US-Iran deal
Energy
- 18 February, 2026
- 10:27
Oil prices remained nearly unchanged in Asian trading on Wednesday after falling nearly 2% in the previous session, as signs of progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks eased concerns about supply disruptions and reduced risk premiums, Report informs referring to trading data.
Brent crude futures for April rose 0.1% to $67.51 per barrel, while WTI futures also rose 0.1% to $62.40 per barrel.
Following talks in Geneva, Washington and Tehran reached an understanding on key guiding principles during talks on Tuesday, raising expectations of a potential deal that may ultimately lead to the supply of more Iranian oil to global markets.
