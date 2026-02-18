Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Farid Shafiyev: Central Asia not only neighbor for Azerbaijan, but also strategic partner

    Region
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 10:15
    Farid Shafiyev: Central Asia not only neighbor for Azerbaijan, but also strategic partner

    For Azerbaijan, Central Asia is not just a neighboring region, but a natural strategic partner, Farid Shafiyev, head of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, said at the opening of the International Conference "C6: One region, common future – strengthening strategic dialogue," Report informs.

    He noted that in November 2025, Azerbaijan joined the Central Asian Consultative Meetings as a full participant, thereby elevating the regional cooperation format from C5 to C6.

    "This decision was formalized at the 7th Consultative Meeting in Tashkent and demonstrated the transition of cooperation in the region to a new stage," Shafiyev noted.

    He emphasized that this step contributes to the further strengthening of ties between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries, creating a more integrated geo-economic and geopolitical space throughout the Caspian Sea basin.

    According to the Center's director, shared history and a rich cultural heritage create a solid foundation for interaction, but the key factor distinguishing modern cooperation is geoeconomics.

    "We're talking about energy, transport, logistics, and infrastructure. At a time when traditional notions of stability in the Eurasian space are losing relevance, these ties are acquiring new significance and strategic importance," he added.

    Azerbaijan Central Asia Farid Shafiyev
    BMTM sədri: Mərkəzi Asiya Azərbaycan üçün yalnız qonşu deyil, həm də təbii tərəfdaşdır
    Фарид Шафиев: Центральная Азия для Азербайджана не только сосед, но и стратегический партнер

    Latest News

    11:28
    Photo

    Baku State University signs cooperation agreement with BP Explosion (Caspian Sea) Limited

    Energy
    11:20

    bp supports creation of new digital library for Azerbaijan's BSU

    Energy
    11:11

    Fariz Jafarov: Digital economy ecosystem to be formed in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    11:05

    Azerbaijan to rebury remains of 17 more First Karabakh War martyrs

    Domestic policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Unified operational coordination mechanism to be activated for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    10:54

    Kushkumbayev: C6 format qualitatively expands potential of Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    10:39

    Central Azeri platform produced 157M tons of oil to date

    Energy
    10:27

    Oil prices remain unchanged amid hopes for US-Iran deal

    Energy
    10:26
    Video

    Baku TV celebrates its 8th anniversary

    Media
    All News Feed