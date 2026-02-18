Farid Shafiyev: Central Asia not only neighbor for Azerbaijan, but also strategic partner

For Azerbaijan, Central Asia is not just a neighboring region, but a natural strategic partner, Farid Shafiyev, head of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, said at the opening of the International Conference "C6: One region, common future – strengthening strategic dialogue," Report informs.

He noted that in November 2025, Azerbaijan joined the Central Asian Consultative Meetings as a full participant, thereby elevating the regional cooperation format from C5 to C6.

"This decision was formalized at the 7th Consultative Meeting in Tashkent and demonstrated the transition of cooperation in the region to a new stage," Shafiyev noted.

He emphasized that this step contributes to the further strengthening of ties between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries, creating a more integrated geo-economic and geopolitical space throughout the Caspian Sea basin.

According to the Center's director, shared history and a rich cultural heritage create a solid foundation for interaction, but the key factor distinguishing modern cooperation is geoeconomics.

"We're talking about energy, transport, logistics, and infrastructure. At a time when traditional notions of stability in the Eurasian space are losing relevance, these ties are acquiring new significance and strategic importance," he added.