Shiriyev: Azerbaijan's entry into Central Asian leaders' platform marks new stage in regional cooperation

Azerbaijan's accession to the Consultative Meeting platform of Central Asian leaders opens a new chapter in the history of regional interaction, and today's meeting is an important step along this path, Shiri Shiriyev, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, said at the opening of the international conference "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue" in Baku, according to Report.

"Today we have gathered here not merely to exchange views - we are shaping a common vision of the future in which the C6 countries will be able to realize their potential as a cohesive and complementary community," Shiriyev said.

According to him, the strategic significance of the C6 format is difficult to overestimate, as it is not just a platform for dialogue but an effective mechanism for developing joint solutions amid global instability, fostering sustainable economic ties based on mutual benefit, and strengthening trust through humanitarian cooperation and the exchange of experience.

Shiriyev noted that the expert community plays a key role in this process, since analysts, researchers, and representatives of think tanks create the intellectual foundation for informed decision-making.

"The relevance of today's conference is driven by several factors. First and foremost, the dynamics of regional processes, as trans-Caspian corridors, energy complementarity, and environmental challenges require coordinated action. Secondly, the global agenda, because amid geopolitical turbulence, C6 can become a model of strategic autonomy, where cooperation is built on the principles of mutual respect. And finally, the need for institutionalization: questions concerning formal institutions, expert networks, and coordination mechanisms are not abstract discussions but practical tasks, the resolution of which will determine the future of the region," he said.

According to Shiriyev, the three panel discussions will address the most pressing issues - from identifying sustainable formats of cooperation to creating economic value chains, as well as from ensuring security without bloc logic to harmonizing environmental initiatives.

"I am confident that our discussions will be productive and constructive," he emphasized.