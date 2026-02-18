Baku TV celebrates its 8th anniversary

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Media
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 10:26
    Baku TV, a member of the Global Media Group, marks its 8th year of activity.

    According to Report, adopting the principles of prompt reporting, objective approach, and responsible journalism since 2018, the channel has become one of the country's leading media platforms in a short period.

    During eight years, Baku TV has established its position as a reliable and dynamic news source in the information space. Alongside the daily news flow, the channel ensures professional coverage of socially significant topics through analytic programs, special reports, and documentary projects.

    Baku TV builds its activity in accordance with international management standards and is managed in accordance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

    The channel attaches special importance to the expansion of international media collaborations. Partnerships established with leading media institutions of various countries allow for the expansion of information exchange and the implementation of joint projects.

    For services rendered in the field of media, some of the Baku TV staff have been awarded state honors.

    Significant achievements have also been attained in the direction of creative production. Documentary projects produced by Baku TV have been awarded prizes at international and local film platforms.

    Social responsibility and sustainable development hold a special place in Baku TV's activity strategy. The channel actively participates in public projects with various social and environmental initiatives.

    Indicators on digital platforms, including the total number of views on the YouTube channel surpassing 1 billion and the subscriber count exceeding 2,500,000, are characterized by Baku TV's wide audience coverage and stable development dynamics.

    Along with digital platforms, Baku TV is also accessible to a wide audience via cable and satellite broadcasting. Broadcasting over various cable networks and satellite platforms, the channel ensures an uninterrupted flow of information across Europe and Asia.

    A strong team formed during the eight-year development path and a management model based on international standards constitute the basis of Baku TV's activity strategy.

    Report congratulates its colleagues at Baku TV and wishes them success in their activities.

