China connects world's largest offshore solar power plant to national grid

China has completed the connection of the world's largest offshore solar power station to its national electricity grid, marking a major step in the country's push to expand renewable energy generation.

Report informs via the AnewZ television channel that the large-scale offshore photovoltaic project was developed by a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation and is located off the coast of Kenli district in the city of Dongying, in eastern China's Shandong province.

The facility is the country's first offshore solar power plant with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

Covering more than 1,200 hectares of open sea, the project consists of nearly 3,000 photovoltaic platforms, each roughly the size of five basketball courts. Together, they form the largest floating solar power station in the world.

The installation, built by Guohua Energy Investment Company, incorporates innovative engineering solutions designed to operate in the harsh conditions of the marine environment.