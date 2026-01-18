Trump wants nations to pay $1 billion to stay on his peace board

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 18 January, 2026
    • 12:13
    The Trump administration wants nations to pay $1 billion to stay on his peace board, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a draft charter.

    US President Donald Trump would serve as its inaugural chairman and each member state shall serve a term of no more than three years from this charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the chairman, the report said.

    The White House called the report "misleading" and said there is no minimum membership fee to join the "Board of Peace".

    "This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity," the White House said on X.

    The US State Department responded to Reuters' question on the matter by referring to previous social media posts about the board by Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff, which did not mention the number.

