Trump: US won't use force to seize Greenland

The United States will not use force to seize Greenland, however, in the case of such a scenario, nothing would stop them.

As Report informs, this was stated by US President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to Trump, Washington does not intend to use military force, despite the fact that the American army would be invincible: "I don't need to use force, I don't want to use force, I will not use force."

At the same time, Trump noted that "the United States has never asked for anything, and received nothing. Probably, we won't achieve anything if I don't decide to use excessive force. Honestly, nothing would stop us, but I won't do that," he said.