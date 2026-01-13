Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    13 January, 2026
    Trump urges Iranians to continue protests

    US President Donald Trump called upon demonstrators in Iran to "KEEP PROTESTING," Report informs via Sky News.

    As a result of the violence against protesters, Trump says he's "cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials" until such a time when the crackdown stops.

    The US president adds: "HELP IS ON ITS WAY!"

    Tramp iranlıları etirazları davam etdirməyə çağırıb
    Трамп призвал иранцев продолжать протестовать

