Trump urges Iranians to continue protests
Other countries
- 13 January, 2026
- 20:16
US President Donald Trump called upon demonstrators in Iran to "KEEP PROTESTING," Report informs via Sky News.
As a result of the violence against protesters, Trump says he's "cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials" until such a time when the crackdown stops.
The US president adds: "HELP IS ON ITS WAY!"
