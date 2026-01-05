Trump touts $600B collected or incoming from tariffs
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 19:56
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the US had received or would soon receive roughly $600 billion in revenue from his tariffs, but bemoaned the lack of media coverage, Report informs via Just the News.
"We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court," he posted on Truth Social.
"Because of Tariffs, our Country is financially, AND FROM A NATIONAL SECURITY STANDPOINT, FAR STRONGER AND MORE RESPECTED THAN EVER BEFORE. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.
