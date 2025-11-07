Trump to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Washington
Other countries
- 07 November, 2025
- 12:34
US President Donald Trump will hold talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today at 08:30 pm local time in Washington, Report informs, citing the official schedule of the US president.
The meeting will be held behind closed doors.
Earlier reports indicated that one of the main topics of discussion will be the impact of sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil on Hungary's economy.
Latest News
13:53
Photo
Azerbaijan's embassy in Tajikistan hosts event marking Victory DayForeign policy
13:44
MP hails increased defense funding in Azerbaijan's 2026 budgetDomestic policy
13:37
Photo
300,000 juvenile carp released into Heydar Aliyev ReservoirEcology
13:36
Photo
BCCA hosts event to launch its new logoBusiness
13:29
Explosion at mosque in Indonesian capital injures 54 peopleOther countries
13:27
Multiple people at US military base fall ill after suspicious package delivered with white powderOther countries
13:25
Photo
Azerbaijan participates in AI-Driven Digital Economy Innovation ForumBusiness
13:06
Minister: Azerbaijan to continue strengthening fiscal stability in coming yearsFinance
12:52
Photo