Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Trump to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Washington

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 12:34
    Trump to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Washington

    US President Donald Trump will hold talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today at 08:30 pm local time in Washington, Report informs, citing the official schedule of the US president.

    The meeting will be held behind closed doors.

    Earlier reports indicated that one of the main topics of discussion will be the impact of sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil on Hungary's economy.

    Donald Trump Viktor Orban Washington
    Tramp Orbanla bu gün Vaşinqtonda danışıqlar aparacaq
    Президент США и премьер Венгрии сегодня проведут переговоры в Вашингтоне

    Latest News

    13:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Tajikistan hosts event marking Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:44

    MP hails increased defense funding in Azerbaijan's 2026 budget

    Domestic policy
    13:37
    Photo

    300,000 juvenile carp released into Heydar Aliyev Reservoir

    Ecology
    13:36
    Photo

    BCCA hosts event to launch its new logo

    Business
    13:29

    Explosion at mosque in Indonesian capital injures 54 people

    Other countries
    13:27

    Multiple people at US military base fall ill after suspicious package delivered with white powder

    Other countries
    13:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in AI-Driven Digital Economy Innovation Forum

    Business
    13:06

    Minister: Azerbaijan to continue strengthening fiscal stability in coming years

    Finance
    12:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Business Council co-chairs hold first meeting

    Business
    All News Feed