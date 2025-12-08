Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Budget revenues from paid services in Azerbaijan exceed AZN 590M over 11 months

    Finance
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 12:12
    Budget revenues from paid services in Azerbaijan exceed AZN 590M over 11 months

    In Azerbaijan, revenues from paid services of organizations financed from the state budget amounted to 592.3 million manats from January to November 2025, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.

    State budget revenues from paid services during the reporting period were 27.3% below the forecast.

    Furthermore, other budget revenues for 11 months amounted to 654.7 million manats, 0.9% below the forecast.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    revenues budget Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda 11 ayda ödənişli xidmətlərdən büdcəyə daxilolmalar üzrə proqnoz 27 % az icra edilib
    Поступления в бюджет от платных услуг в Азербайджане за 11 месяцев превысили 592 млн манатов

    Latest News

    12:33

    Nearly 2.4B AZN invested in agroparks in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:26
    Photo

    Baku hosting international conference on Heydar Aliyev's role in constitutionalism

    Foreign policy
    12:15

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from state property leases up by 21.3%

    Finance
    12:12

    Budget revenues from paid services in Azerbaijan exceed AZN 590M over 11 months

    Finance
    12:11

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,700 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Incident
    12:10

    Treasury bodies in Azerbaijan execute over 1.4 million payment orders

    Finance
    12:01
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan posts nearly 40% increase in budget surplus

    Finance
    11:52
    Photo

    Iran's foreign minister honors memory of fallen Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed