Budget revenues from paid services in Azerbaijan exceed AZN 590M over 11 months
Finance
- 08 December, 2025
- 12:12
In Azerbaijan, revenues from paid services of organizations financed from the state budget amounted to 592.3 million manats from January to November 2025, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.
State budget revenues from paid services during the reporting period were 27.3% below the forecast.
Furthermore, other budget revenues for 11 months amounted to 654.7 million manats, 0.9% below the forecast.
($1=1.7 manats)
