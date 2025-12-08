Azerbaijani FM Bayramov meets Iranian counterpart Araghchi in Baku - UPDATED

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had tête-à-tête and extended format meetings with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, the Azerbaijan MFA said on X.

According to Report, the discussions underscored the current agenda and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran rooted in good neighbourly relations and mutual respect.

The ministers highlighted the robust institutional frameworks from political consultations to the Joint State Commission and extensive legal treaty base that provide solid architecture for a stable and forward-looking bilateral relationship, which Azerbaijan and Iran are committed to strengthening further.

The sides explored ways and means enhancing economic-trade cooperation with a particular focus on the transport-logistics sphere, including the International North-South Transport Corridor and the connectivity projects between the East Zangazur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

Humanitarian cooperation was touched upon as well, highlighting increased flights between Baku-Tehran/Tabriz, collaboration in education, culture and tourism dimensions.

Views exchanged on cooperation within international organizations like the UN, NAM and OIC, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

