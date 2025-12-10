Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijani FM Bayramov departs for Hungary on working visit

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 18:42
    Azerbaijani FM Bayramov departs for Hungary on working visit

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for a working visit to Hungary on Wednesday, the MFA said on X, Report informs.

    As stated, during the visit, the third meeting of the Azerbaijan–Hungary Strategic Dialogue will be held on December 11, along with meetings between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, as well as other high-level officials.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Macarıstana işgüzar səfərə yola düşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов отправился с рабочим визитом в Венгрию

