Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan presidential aide meets Russian deputy foreign minister in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 19:08
    Azerbaijan presidential aide meets Russian deputy foreign minister in Baku

    Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, has met in Baku with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, according to Report.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues, Hikmet Hajiyev said on X.

    Hikmet Hajiyev Mikhail Galuzin
    Hikmət Hacıyev Mixail Qaluzinlə regional və beynəlxalq məsələləri müzakirə edib
    Хикмет Гаджиев обсудил с Михаилом Галузиным региональные и международные вопросы

    Latest News

    19:41
    Photo

    Milli Majlis speaker meets UK trade envoy to Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    19:24

    Zelenskyy hints there could be 'an end to bloodshed' in Ukraine this week

    Other countries
    19:08

    Azerbaijan presidential aide meets Russian deputy foreign minister in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump

    Foreign policy
    18:42

    Azerbaijani FM Bayramov departs for Hungary on working visit

    Foreign policy
    18:38

    Azerbaijan, UNESCO mull reconstruction and landmine issues in liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    Religion
    18:13

    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed