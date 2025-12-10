Azerbaijan presidential aide meets Russian deputy foreign minister in Baku
- 10 December, 2025
- 19:08
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, has met in Baku with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, according to Report.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues, Hikmet Hajiyev said on X.
Провёл встречу с заместителем министра иностранных дел России Михаилом Галузиным.— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) December 10, 2025
Обменялись мнениями по двусторонним, региональным и международным вопросам. pic.twitter.com/irP6ULf2mh
