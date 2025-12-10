Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Zelenskyy hints there could be 'an end to bloodshed' in Ukraine this week

    Other countries
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 19:24
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested a deal with Russia to "end the bloodshed" could be struck this week, Report informs via Metro.

    The Ukrainian president confirmed in a post on Telegram that his officials will hold talks with the US today on a draft peace plan to end the war with Russia.

    The negotiations will then be followed by a virtual meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing of European nations tomorrow.

    The Ukrainian leader wrote on Telegram: "We are finalizing work on the 20 points of a fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war, and we expect to deliver this document to the United States in the near future, following our joint work with President Trump's team and partners in Europe."

    Zelenskyy's post went on: "We are working very productively [with the Coalition of the Willing] to guarantee future security and prevent a recurrence of Russian aggression."

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy negotiations Russia Ukraine war US
    Zelenski: Sabah "istəklilər koalisiyası"nın görüşü olacaq
    Зеленский анонсировал встречу в формате "коалиции желающих" 11 декабря

