    Football
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 20:53
    Qarabag and Ajax unveil starting lineups for Champions League clash

    The starting lineups for the UEFA Champions League league phase matchday six encounter between Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK and the Dutch side Ajax have been confirmed.

    According to Report, the teams will take the field with the following elevens:

    Qarabag: Mateusz Kochalski, Mateus Silva, Marko Janković, Abdellah Zoubir (c), Emmanuel Addai, Bahlul Mustafazade, Leandro Andrade, Camilo Duran, Pedro Bicalho, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Kevin Medina.

    Ajax: Vítězslav Jaroš, Aaron Bouwman, Youri Baas (c), Lucas Rosa, Anton Gaaei, Sean Steur, Jorthy Mokio, Ko Itakura, Raúl Moro, Kasper Dolberg, Oscar Gloukh.

    The match will kick off at 09:45 local time (GMT+4) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

