Azerbaijan falls short of OPEC+ quota by 95,000 b/d in November

Azerbaijan produced an average of 456,000 barrels of oil per day in November, Report informs, citing a monthly update from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to the data, last month's output was 2,000 barrels per day lower than in October.

Under the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's production quota for this year is 551,000 barrels per day, meaning November's actual output was 95,000 barrels below the target.

For comparison, daily oil production in the country averaged 466,000 barrels in the first quarter of the year, 461,000 in the second quarter, and 458,000 in the third quarter. The annual average for 2024 stood at 481,000 barrels per day.