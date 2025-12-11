Azerbaijan opens embassy in Thailand

An official ceremony marking the opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Thailand has been held in Bangkok.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov took part in the event. He raised the national flag of Azerbaijan in front of the building where the embassy is located.

Mammadov and his Thai counterpart, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, then cut a symbolic ribbon, marking the official opening of the diplomatic mission.

A reception for official guests was held afterwards.