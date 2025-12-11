Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan, UK discuss joint work in AI

    ICT
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 18:25
    Azerbaijan, UK discuss joint work in AI

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discussed prospects for joint activity in aviation, railway transport, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and the development of human capital in digital knowledge and skills.

    Report informs, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, that the discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov and the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Lord John Alderdice, who is on a visit to the country.

    The trade envoy was provided with detailed information on investments in the country"s transport and communication infrastructure and on projects implemented over the past 20 years.

    It was noted that as a result of Azerbaijan"s active cooperation with Central Asia and other countries along the Middle Corridor, the volume of transit along this route has increased several times in recent years.

    Information on the construction of the Zangazur Corridor was also provided at the meeting. It was noted that the project will contribute to the diversification of regional communications and support sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

    Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya süni intellekt üzrə birgə fəaliyyəti müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Великобритания обсудили совместную деятельность в сфере ИИ

