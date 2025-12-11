Azerbaijani ambassador discusses bilateral relations with Kenya's prime minister

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, met with Kenya's Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

The embassy told Report that the sides expressed satisfaction with the pace of developing relations between the two countries this year. They noted that the series of high-level visits throughout the year made an important contribution to strengthening cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Hajiyev highlighted the results achieved this year in the fields of energy, ICT, the judicial-legal system, interparliamentary ties, the penitentiary service, and education. He also stressed that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between ADA University and the Foreign Service Academy of Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs creates new opportunities for expanding cooperation between diplomatic institutions.

The sides also noted that educational scholarships provided to Kenyan youth under the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant programme, as well as humanitarian support to schools and hospitals in Kenya by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan International Development Agency, play a significant role in strengthening friendly relations between the two peoples.