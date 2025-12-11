Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijani ambassador discusses bilateral relations with Kenya's prime minister

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 18:16
    Azerbaijani ambassador discusses bilateral relations with Kenya's prime minister

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, met with Kenya's Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

    The embassy told Report that the sides expressed satisfaction with the pace of developing relations between the two countries this year. They noted that the series of high-level visits throughout the year made an important contribution to strengthening cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

    Hajiyev highlighted the results achieved this year in the fields of energy, ICT, the judicial-legal system, interparliamentary ties, the penitentiary service, and education. He also stressed that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between ADA University and the Foreign Service Academy of Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs creates new opportunities for expanding cooperation between diplomatic institutions.

    The sides also noted that educational scholarships provided to Kenyan youth under the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant programme, as well as humanitarian support to schools and hospitals in Kenya by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan International Development Agency, play a significant role in strengthening friendly relations between the two peoples.

    Sultan Hajiyev Musalia Mudavadi Kenya cooperation
    Photo
    Sultan Hacıyev Keniyanın Baş naziri ilə ikitərəfli əlaqələri müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Султан Гаджиев обсудил с премьером Кении двусторонние отношения

    Latest News

    18:55
    Photo

    Large Victory Park to be established in Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    18:44

    Baku hosts meeting of WUF13 Organizing Committee

    Other
    18:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Thailand

    Foreign policy
    18:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss joint work in AI

    ICT
    18:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijani ambassador discusses bilateral relations with Kenya's prime minister

    Foreign policy
    18:10

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Philippines continue talks on direct flights and visa

    Foreign policy
    18:04
    Photo

    Ali Asadov meets with Georgian prime minister in Ashgabat

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Azerbaijan falls short of OPEC+ quota by 95,000 b/d in November

    Energy
    17:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's prime minister meets with president of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

    Other
    All News Feed