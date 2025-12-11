Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Philippines continue talks on direct flights and visa

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 18:10
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Philippines continue talks on direct flights and visa

    Discussions on direct flights and visa arrangements between Azerbaijan and the Philippines are ongoing, Henry S. Bensurto Jr., the Philippines' non-resident ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Report.

    The ambassador noted that work on these two issues has recently intensified: "Both countries mutually wish to lift visa requirements and establish a direct air route. We have also stepped up our efforts in this direction. If these matters are resolved, travel between our countries will increase, and the closeness and ties between our peoples will grow stronger," he said.

    Azerbaijan Philippines direct flights visa
    Səfir: Azərbaycanla Filippin arasında birbaşa uçuş və viza ilə bağlı müzakirələr davam edir
    Азербайджан и Филиппины продолжают обсуждение прямого авиасообщения

    Latest News

    18:55
    Photo

    Large Victory Park to be established in Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    18:44

    Baku hosts meeting of WUF13 Organizing Committee

    Other
    18:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Thailand

    Foreign policy
    18:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss joint work in AI

    ICT
    18:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijani ambassador discusses bilateral relations with Kenya's prime minister

    Foreign policy
    18:10

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Philippines continue talks on direct flights and visa

    Foreign policy
    18:04
    Photo

    Ali Asadov meets with Georgian prime minister in Ashgabat

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Azerbaijan falls short of OPEC+ quota by 95,000 b/d in November

    Energy
    17:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's prime minister meets with president of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

    Other
    All News Feed