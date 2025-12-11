Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Philippines continue talks on direct flights and visa

Discussions on direct flights and visa arrangements between Azerbaijan and the Philippines are ongoing, Henry S. Bensurto Jr., the Philippines' non-resident ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Report.

The ambassador noted that work on these two issues has recently intensified: "Both countries mutually wish to lift visa requirements and establish a direct air route. We have also stepped up our efforts in this direction. If these matters are resolved, travel between our countries will increase, and the closeness and ties between our peoples will grow stronger," he said.