    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 20:33
    US lawmaker introduces bill to lift aid restrictions on Azerbaijan

    A bill proposing the removal of US restrictions on assistance to Azerbaijan has been introduced in the US Congress.

    According to Report, the US House of Representatives website states that on December 9, 2025, bill H.R.6534 was submitted, aiming to lift existing limitations on providing aid to Azerbaijan. The initiative came from Congresswoman Luna Anna Paulina, a Republican representing the state of Florida.

    The full text of the bill will be published later.

    The proposal has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for review.

    In August of this year, US President Donald Trump signed an order temporarily suspending the enforcement of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act. Adopted in 1992, this amendment prohibits US government assistance to Azerbaijan.

    ABŞ Konqresinə Azərbaycana yardımla bağlı məhdudiyyətlərin ləğvini nəzərdə tutan qanun layihəsi təqdim edilib
    В Конгресс США внесен законопроект об отмене ограничений на помощь Азербайджану

