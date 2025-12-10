Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 20:41
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration

    On December 10, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the margins of the international conference titled "The Role of Women in Modern Society: Promoting International Cooperation for Sustainable Development" in Turkmenistan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The meeting emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zamin International Public Foundation, contribute to the development of high-level ties between the two countries.

    The sides underlined the importance of the international conference in Turkmenistan in promoting the active involvement of women in political and economic life, as well as expanding multilateral dialogue and partnerships. The discussion also highlighted the significance of strengthening the role of women across various sectors, including education and healthcare, to ensure sustainable development.

    Leyla Aliyeva Saida Mirziyoyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation Zamin International Public Foundation
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Özbəkistan Prezidenti Administrasiyasının rəhbəri ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева и Саида Мирзиёева обсудили роль женщин в политической и экономической жизни

    Latest News

    21:01

    KazTransOil to reroute about 60,000 tons of oil to BTC in December

    Energy
    20:53

    Qarabag and Ajax unveil starting lineups for Champions League clash

    Football
    20:41
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    US lawmaker introduces bill to lift aid restrictions on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    20:10
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in international conference in Turkmenistan

    Domestic policy
    20:03

    Azerbaijan aims to involve 300 enterprises in digital transformation by 2029

    ICT
    19:41
    Photo

    Milli Majlis speaker meets UK trade envoy to Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    19:24

    Zelenskyy hints there could be 'an end to bloodshed' in Ukraine this week

    Other countries
    19:08

    Azerbaijan presidential aide meets Russian deputy foreign minister in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed