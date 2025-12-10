Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    KazTransOil to reroute about 60,000 tons of oil to BTC in December

    Energy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 21:01
    KazTransOil JSC will redirect roughly 60,000 tons of oil in December from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system to the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, according to a statement, Report informs.

    The company said that timely and constructive negotiations with international partners and shippers made it possible to agree on rerouting international oil flows from the CPC system toward Samara and BTC, as well as directing part of the supplies to China. As a result, the volume of oil transported via the BTC pipeline in December 2025 exceeded the initial shipment schedule approved by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy by 58,000 tons.

    The company also noted that throughout December, it will offer oil producers additional capacity for temporary storage in its tank farm. This measure is expected to increase the flexibility of loading schedules and ensure uninterrupted transportation through the main oil pipeline system.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov stated that the country plans to supply 1.2 million tons of oil through BTC this year and is discussing the potential to transport 1.5–2.2 million tons in 2026.

    KazTransOil Caspian Pipeline Consortium Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan
    Qazaxıstan dekabrda CPC-dən təxminən 60 min ton nefti BTC-yə yönləndirəcək
    Казахстан в декабре перенаправит около 60 тыс. тонн нефти из КТК в БТД

