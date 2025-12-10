Milli Majlis speaker meets UK trade envoy to Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met on 10 December with Lord John Alderdice, Trade Envoy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Milli Majlis.

It was remarked during the meeting that the bilateral co-operation between the two countries encompasses economy, trade, energy, including renewable energy, education, defence industry and other areas today. The importance of high-level visits and meetings was underlined for the progress of the relations between the two countries and, in this connection, they underlined the significance for the bilateral co-operation agenda of the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the United Kingdom and the visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Azerbaijan for the COP29 last year.

As the conversation went on, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova witnessed contentment with the advancement of the relations between the two countries' parliaments, mentioned her official visit to Great Britain in 2022 and touched upon the significance of the meetings and discussions held during that visit for the progress of the inter-parliamentary relations. It was said that the Milli Majlis Working Group for inter-parliamentary relations with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is the largest one. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits and close dialogue for the continued progress of the ties between the legislative bodies.

Thanking for the meeting, Trade Envoy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Azerbaijan Lord Alderdice, broached the development of the co-operation of the two countries in various fields and emphasised the necessity of continued progress of the inter-parliamentary ties.

Besides, the guests shared his thoughts about the exceptionally favourable geostrategic situation of Azerbaijan, her important role in the operation of the Middle Corridor, the co-operation opportunities in new directions and areas, and the gravitas of the COP29 held in Azerbaijan.

It was remarked in the conversation that there is a considerable potential to tap into to ensure a continued development of the co-operation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the economic, political, educational, renewable energy, inter-parliamentary and other spheres