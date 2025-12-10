Azerbaijan aims to involve 300 enterprises in digital transformation by 2029
ICT
- 10 December, 2025
- 20:03
By 2029, Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of enterprises participating in digital transformation programs to 300, according to the "Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026–2029," approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.
According to the document, the number of enterprises engaged in digital transformation programs should reach 50 in 2026, 100 in 2027, and 180 in 2028.
Additionally, EBITDA for enterprises that have completed digital transformation is expected to total 7 million manats ($4.1 million) in 2026, 17 million manats ($10 million) in 2027, 33 million manats ($19.4 million) in 2028, and 58 million manats ($34.1 million) in 2029.
