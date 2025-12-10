Azerbaijan, UNESCO mull reconstruction and landmine issues in liberated territories

Azerbaijan is holding discussions with UNESCO regarding reconstruction efforts and the problem of landmines in its liberated territories, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, said at a panel within the Culture and Law: Modern Challenges forum, Report informs.

Abdullayev also underscored the fact that UNESCO did not send a mission to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur during the period of occupation:

"During the occupation, appeals were made concerning the destruction of cultural heritage in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, the falsification of names and history, and the alteration of their designations. However, UNESCO admitted that it could not send the necessary mission to our country, acknowledging that Armenia had obstructed this process."