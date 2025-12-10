Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding and ferry operations, Report informs.

According to Report, citing Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, the issue was raised during a visit by a Kyrgyz delegation led by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, to the Baku Shipyard.

At the shipyard, the delegation was briefed on the facility's capabilities for building ferries and other vessels. The sides discussed cooperation prospects in shipbuilding and the use of ferries for transport and logistics purposes.

In addition, during the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation became acquainted with the operations of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery and the modernization work being carried out there.

At the refinery, the delegation discussed potential cooperation in the supply of oil products, improving energy efficiency, and compliance with environmental standards

The delegation also visited the Kyrgyz Trade House in Baku, where the importance of expanding the range of products and intensifying joint business initiatives was emphasized. These efforts aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, transport, energy, and trade.