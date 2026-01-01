Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for its support in 2025
Foreign policy
- 01 January, 2026
- 17:54
Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has thanked Azerbaijan for the assistance provided in 2025, Report.
"We thank our partners and friends in Azerbaijan and the world for their support in 2025. Our shared goal remains clear: freedom, just and lasting peace. In 2026, we continue working for peace and security for Ukraine, Europe, the world. May the new year bring just peace for all," he wrote on X.
We thank our partners and friends in Azerbaijan and the world for their support in 2025. Our shared goal remains clear: freedom, just and lasting peace. In 2026, we continue working for peace and security for Ukraine, Europe, the world. May the new year bring just peace for all. pic.twitter.com/GhIaHv3hDO— Yuriy Husyev (@Husyev) January 1, 2026
Latest News
18:00
12 Azerbaijanis killed in war in Ukraine last yearForeign policy
17:54
Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for its support in 2025Foreign policy
17:49
MFA: No info on Azerbaijani citizens among killed, injured at Swiss resortForeign policy
17:38
Photo
Festive celebration organized at "Hold My Hand" Social Rehabilitation Center for ChildrenSocial security
17:28
Photo
Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at several children's facilitiesDomestic policy
17:20
AZAL starts investing in debt securitiesFinance
17:08
25 injured in aerial firing in Karachi on New Year's EveOther countries
16:43
Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crashIndividual sports
16:21