Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for its support in 2025

    Foreign policy
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 17:54
    Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has thanked Azerbaijan for the assistance provided in 2025, Report.

    "We thank our partners and friends in Azerbaijan and the world for their support in 2025. Our shared goal remains clear: freedom, just and lasting peace. In 2026, we continue working for peace and security for Ukraine, Europe, the world. May the new year bring just peace for all," he wrote on X.

    Ambassador Yuriy Husyev Azerbaijan Ukraine
    Ukrayna səfiri Azərbaycana 2025-ci ildəki dəstəyə görə təşəkkür edib
    Посол Украины поблагодарил Азербайджан за поддержку в 2025 году

