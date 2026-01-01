MFA: No info on Azerbaijani citizens among killed, injured at Swiss resort

There is no information available on whether Azerbaijani citizens were among the killed or injured in the explosion at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in response to a request from Report.

The explosion occurred on the night of January 1, 2026, in the two-story bar Le Constellation in the Crans-Montana ski resort in the Alps.

According to preliminary updates, approximately 40 people were killed and approximately 100 others were injured in the incident.