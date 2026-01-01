12 Azerbaijanis killed in war in Ukraine last year

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 18:00
    Last year, 12 Azerbaijanis were killed and six were injured during the war in Ukraine, Report informs.

    Most of the killed and injured took part in military operations in the Donbas and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.

    Furthermore, airstrikes in various regions of the country damaged or completely destroyed the homes and property of 20 Azerbaijanis.

    All of the killed and injured Azerbaijanis were Ukrainian citizens.

    Azerbaijan Ukraine war
    Ötən il Ukraynada müharibə nəticəsində 12 azərbaycanlı həlak olub, 6-sı yaralanıb
    В 2025 году на войне в Украине погибли 12 азербайджанцев

