12 Azerbaijanis killed in war in Ukraine last year
Foreign policy
- 01 January, 2026
- 18:00
Last year, 12 Azerbaijanis were killed and six were injured during the war in Ukraine, Report informs.
Most of the killed and injured took part in military operations in the Donbas and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.
Furthermore, airstrikes in various regions of the country damaged or completely destroyed the homes and property of 20 Azerbaijanis.
All of the killed and injured Azerbaijanis were Ukrainian citizens.
Latest News
18:00
12 Azerbaijanis killed in war in Ukraine last yearForeign policy
17:54
Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for its support in 2025Foreign policy
17:49
MFA: No info on Azerbaijani citizens among killed, injured at Swiss resortForeign policy
17:38
Photo
Festive celebration organized at "Hold My Hand" Social Rehabilitation Center for ChildrenSocial security
17:28
Photo
Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at several children's facilitiesDomestic policy
17:20
AZAL starts investing in debt securitiesFinance
17:08
25 injured in aerial firing in Karachi on New Year's EveOther countries
16:43
Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crashIndividual sports
16:21