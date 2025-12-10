Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    Religion
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 18:21
    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    The 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders of Azerbaijan will be held in Baku as part of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

    According to Report, the forum is scheduled for December 24.

    Titled "Constitutional Principles of State-Religion Relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and Freedom of Conscience," the event will discuss promoting fundamental constitutional values such as secularism and freedom of conscience, the rights and duties of religious leaders, legal and cultural aspects of state-religion relations, professional development of clergy, and further strengthening of a multicultural and tolerant environment.

    The forum will bring together relevant state bodies, religious leaders, teachers from religious educational institutions, theologians and specialists, as well as heads of authorized state religious institutions from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

    2nd Forum of Religious Leaders of Azerbaijan Year of Constitution and Sovereignty secularism freedom of conscience
    Azərbaycan Din Xadimlərinin II Forumu keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет II Форум религиозных деятелей Азербайджана

    Latest News

    19:41
    Photo

    Milli Majlis speaker meets UK trade envoy to Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    19:24

    Zelenskyy hints there could be 'an end to bloodshed' in Ukraine this week

    Other countries
    19:08

    Azerbaijan presidential aide meets Russian deputy foreign minister in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump

    Foreign policy
    18:42

    Azerbaijani FM Bayramov departs for Hungary on working visit

    Foreign policy
    18:38

    Azerbaijan, UNESCO mull reconstruction and landmine issues in liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    Religion
    18:13

    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed