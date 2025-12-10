Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

The 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders of Azerbaijan will be held in Baku as part of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

According to Report, the forum is scheduled for December 24.

Titled "Constitutional Principles of State-Religion Relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and Freedom of Conscience," the event will discuss promoting fundamental constitutional values such as secularism and freedom of conscience, the rights and duties of religious leaders, legal and cultural aspects of state-religion relations, professional development of clergy, and further strengthening of a multicultural and tolerant environment.

The forum will bring together relevant state bodies, religious leaders, teachers from religious educational institutions, theologians and specialists, as well as heads of authorized state religious institutions from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.