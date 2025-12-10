UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventions

Due to tendencies toward politicization, UNESCO encounters certain political manipulations in the implementation of its conventions, according to Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Report informs.

Speaking at a panel discussion within the Culture and Law: Modern Challenges Forum, the ambassador noted that there are gaps in UNESCO's mechanism for sending missions to countries: "In this sense, the implementation mechanisms of UNESCO conventions are very weak, and sometimes almost nonexistent. On the other hand, the tendency toward politicization within UNESCO is increasing. This, undoubtedly, creates certain negative consequences."

Abdullayev also emphasized that the issue of cultural heritage should remain non-political and must be understood unequivocally as a humanitarian matter.