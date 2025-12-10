Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventions

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 17:50
    UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventions

    Due to tendencies toward politicization, UNESCO encounters certain political manipulations in the implementation of its conventions, according to Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Report informs.

    Speaking at a panel discussion within the Culture and Law: Modern Challenges Forum, the ambassador noted that there are gaps in UNESCO's mechanism for sending missions to countries: "In this sense, the implementation mechanisms of UNESCO conventions are very weak, and sometimes almost nonexistent. On the other hand, the tendency toward politicization within UNESCO is increasing. This, undoubtedly, creates certain negative consequences."

    Abdullayev also emphasized that the issue of cultural heritage should remain non-political and must be understood unequivocally as a humanitarian matter.

    UNESCO Elman Abdullayev political manipulations
    Elman Abdullayev: UNESCO konvensiyaların icrasında müəyyən siyasi manipulyasiyalarla üzləşir
    Постпред Азербайджана: ЮНЕСКО сталкивается с политическими манипуляциями

    Latest News

    18:21

    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    Religion
    18:13

    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding

    Infrastructure
    17:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exercise

    Military
    17:50

    UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventions

    Foreign policy
    17:44

    Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy lays foundation of cooperation with BP

    Education and science
    17:41

    Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World Bank

    Energy
    17:28

    Uzbekistan plans to end oil product imports through project with SOCAR

    Energy
    17:27
    Photo

    Memorandum signed to establish Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Business Council

    Business
    All News Feed