Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exercise

    Military
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 17:52
    Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exercise

    Within the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme (IPCP) between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, the second coordination meeting of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative was held in Baku between experts of Mobile Training Team from NATO"s Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum and specialists of the Ministry.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev noted that, with the aim of familiarizing Azerbaijani servicemen with NATO standards and providing them with knowledge on operational planning, command-and-control procedures, as well as operational and tactical-level planning and execution of NATO-format exercises, training courses are regularly conducted within the Azerbaijan-NATO IPCP through the initiative of the Mobile Training Team.

    The sides expressed confidence that the planned exercise will further deepen Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, enhance the Azerbaijan Army"s level of operational training in line with NATO standards, strengthen collective security, and make a significant contribution to peace and stability in the region.

    It was noted that the professional activities of the Azerbaijan Army"s servicemen in peacekeeping missions, as well as in other areas as part of partnership with NATO, is assessed positively.

    At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest, and signed a protocol of mutual understanding on the conduct of the exercise.

    Azerbaijan NATO protocol joint exercises
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və NATO təlim keçirilməsi ilə bağlı qarşılıqlı anlaşma protokolu imzalayıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и НАТО подписали протокол о совместном учении

    Latest News

    18:21

    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    Religion
    18:13

    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding

    Infrastructure
    17:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exercise

    Military
    17:50

    UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventions

    Foreign policy
    17:44

    Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy lays foundation of cooperation with BP

    Education and science
    17:41

    Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World Bank

    Energy
    17:28

    Uzbekistan plans to end oil product imports through project with SOCAR

    Energy
    17:27
    Photo

    Memorandum signed to establish Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Business Council

    Business
    All News Feed