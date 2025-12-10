Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exercise

Within the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme (IPCP) between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, the second coordination meeting of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative was held in Baku between experts of Mobile Training Team from NATO"s Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum and specialists of the Ministry.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev noted that, with the aim of familiarizing Azerbaijani servicemen with NATO standards and providing them with knowledge on operational planning, command-and-control procedures, as well as operational and tactical-level planning and execution of NATO-format exercises, training courses are regularly conducted within the Azerbaijan-NATO IPCP through the initiative of the Mobile Training Team.

The sides expressed confidence that the planned exercise will further deepen Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, enhance the Azerbaijan Army"s level of operational training in line with NATO standards, strengthen collective security, and make a significant contribution to peace and stability in the region.

It was noted that the professional activities of the Azerbaijan Army"s servicemen in peacekeeping missions, as well as in other areas as part of partnership with NATO, is assessed positively.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest, and signed a protocol of mutual understanding on the conduct of the exercise.