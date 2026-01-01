US may agree on normalizing relations with Russia in 2026 without EU participation — Orban

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Disagreements between the US and the EU on strategic issues, including the conflict in Ukraine, could lead to the Americans concluding an agreement in 2026 to normalize relations with Russia without European participation, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated summing up the past year and making predictions for the future in an interview with the M1 television channel, Report informs via TASS.

    Orban believes that while the West previously managed to demonstrate unity, "that is now over."

    The Donald Trump administration is pursuing peace efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and is negotiating with Russia, while EU leaders are supplying weapons to Kyiv and preparing for war.

    "In 2026, the big question will be whether the confrontation between the United States and Europe will reach the point where the Americans make peace with the Russians without the participation of the Europeans," Orban said.

    He stressed that Hungary is interested in restoring normal relations between the West and Russia, as this would once again provide both sides with opportunities for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

    "If the Americans were to reach an agreement with the Russians, which would likely result in Russia being freed from sanctions, then the Russian market would also open up to our country," the prime minister explained.

    In this regard, Orban reaffirmed that his government advocates a speedy resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and supports the US administration's efforts to achieve this goal.

