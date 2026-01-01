Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Holiday gifts delivered to low-income families on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative under "Our Kitchen" Project

    Social security
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 09:11
    Holiday gifts delivered to low-income families on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative under Our Kitchen Project

    On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, holiday gift packages have been delivered to low-income families on the occasion of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    As part of the charity campaign under the "Our Kitchen" ("Bizim Mətbəx") social project, volunteers distributed food packages to 200 low-income families living in Garadagh district of Baku and the city of Yevlakh.

    The primary goal of the "Our Kitchen" social project, launched on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, is to provide hot meals and food aid to low-income families and those in need, thereby further strengthening the spirit of solidarity in our society.

    Since its inception, "Our Kitchen" volunteers have delivered hot meals and food assistance to hundreds of thousands of people in Baku and surrounding regions, bringing warmth and hope to their daily lives.

    It is worth noting that the project's website (https://bizimmetbex.az/) has been operational for over a year, allowing citizens to make donations or join as volunteers.

    Leyla Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation IDEA Public Union
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə "Bizim Mətbəx" layihəsi çərçivəsində aztəminatlı ailələrə bayram sovqatları çatdırılıb
    Photo
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой малообеспеченным семьям вручены праздничные подарки

    Latest News

    10:00

    US discussed security guarantees for Kyiv with ‘European Three' and Ukraine — Witkoff

    Other countries
    09:35

    US may agree on normalizing relations with Russia in 2026 without EU participation — Orban

    Other countries
    09:11
    Photo

    Holiday gifts delivered to low-income families on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative under "Our Kitchen" Project

    Social security
    00:27

    President: All Azerbaijanis should know and do know that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind them

    Domestic policy
    00:25

    Azerbaijani President: We can be proud of this year's achievements in economic development

    Domestic policy
    00:22

    Azerbaijani President: We have not allowed and will not allow anyone to interfere in our affairs

    Foreign policy
    00:19

    President: Issue of restoring our territorial integrity and its global recognition has been resolved

    Domestic policy
    00:17

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the world

    Domestic policy
    00:15

    President Ilham Aliyev: The world now recognizes our Victory and acknowledges we are right

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed