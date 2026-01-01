Holiday gifts delivered to low-income families on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative under "Our Kitchen" Project

On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, holiday gift packages have been delivered to low-income families on the occasion of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

As part of the charity campaign under the "Our Kitchen" ("Bizim Mətbəx") social project, volunteers distributed food packages to 200 low-income families living in Garadagh district of Baku and the city of Yevlakh.

The primary goal of the "Our Kitchen" social project, launched on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, is to provide hot meals and food aid to low-income families and those in need, thereby further strengthening the spirit of solidarity in our society.

Since its inception, "Our Kitchen" volunteers have delivered hot meals and food assistance to hundreds of thousands of people in Baku and surrounding regions, bringing warmth and hope to their daily lives.

It is worth noting that the project's website (https://bizimmetbex.az/) has been operational for over a year, allowing citizens to make donations or join as volunteers.