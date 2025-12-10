President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the "Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026–2029," Report informs.

Under the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with coordinating and supervising the implementation of measures outlined in the strategy, providing the head of state with an annual report on their execution, and ensuring that ongoing concepts, strategies, state programs, national action plans, and similar documents are aligned with the strategy. The Cabinet is also responsible for addressing other issues arising from the order.

The monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the strategy's measures will be carried out by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, under the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy are to take the necessary steps each year during the preparation of the state budget to allocate the required funds for financing the measures outlined in the strategy.