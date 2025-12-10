Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Business
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 18:13
    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the "Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026–2029," Report informs.

    Under the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with coordinating and supervising the implementation of measures outlined in the strategy, providing the head of state with an annual report on their execution, and ensuring that ongoing concepts, strategies, state programs, national action plans, and similar documents are aligned with the strategy. The Cabinet is also responsible for addressing other issues arising from the order.

    The monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the strategy's measures will be carried out by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, under the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

    The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy are to take the necessary steps each year during the preparation of the state budget to allocate the required funds for financing the measures outlined in the strategy.

    Ilham Aliyev Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026–2029 Cabinet of Ministers
    Azərbaycanda "Rəqəmsal iqtisadiyyatın inkişafına dair 2026–2029-cu illər üçün Strategiya" təsdiqlənib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил Стратегию развития цифровой экономики до 2029 года

    Latest News

    18:21

    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    Religion
    18:13

    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding

    Infrastructure
    17:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exercise

    Military
    17:50

    UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventions

    Foreign policy
    17:44

    Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy lays foundation of cooperation with BP

    Education and science
    17:41

    Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World Bank

    Energy
    17:28

    Uzbekistan plans to end oil product imports through project with SOCAR

    Energy
    17:27
    Photo

    Memorandum signed to establish Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Business Council

    Business
    All News Feed