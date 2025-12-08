Baku hosting international conference on Heydar Aliyev's role in constitutionalism

An international conference titled "Heydar Aliyev – Founder of Sovereign Azerbaijan's Constitutionalism and Parliamentarism" is being held in Baku as part of the 2025 Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, Report informs.

The event is organized by the Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring the Development of Democracy, Parliamentarism, and Compliance with Citizens" Electoral Rights.

Participants include delegates from CIS Interparliamentary Assembly member states, deputies of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, members of the Central Election Commission, political experts, as well as representatives of the public and the media.