Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health
Domestic policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 08:17
On December 11, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, together with Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, visited the Ministry of Health's Children's Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5, Report informs.
During the visit, they familiarized themselves with the institution's operations, the organization of medical services, and the facilities created for children. They also discussed renovation work carried out at the dispensary and measures aimed at improving the quality of diagnostic and treatment services.
Minister of Health Teymur Musayev expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her support of projects aimed at protecting children's health in the country.
