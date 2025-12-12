Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 08:17
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health

    On December 11, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, together with Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, visited the Ministry of Health's Children's Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5, Report informs.

    During the visit, they familiarized themselves with the institution's operations, the organization of medical services, and the facilities created for children. They also discussed renovation work carried out at the dispensary and measures aimed at improving the quality of diagnostic and treatment services.

    Minister of Health Teymur Musayev expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her support of projects aimed at protecting children's health in the country.

    Leyla Əliyeva Səhiyyə Nazirliyi 5 saylı Uşaq Vərəm Sanatoriyasını ziyarət edib
    Лейла Алиева посетила детский туберкулезный санаторий №5

